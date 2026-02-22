TSA says PreCheck still operational after previous announcement of suspension

Updated February 22, 2026 at 9:47 AM MST

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday that its PreCheck program would remain operational despite an earlier announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the airport security service was being suspended during the partial government shutdown.

"As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly," the agency said.

It was not immediately clear whether Global Entry, another airport service, would be affected. PreCheck and Global Entry are designed to help speed registered travelers through security lines, and suspensions would likely cause headaches and delays.

The turmoil is tied to a partial government shutdown that began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have been demanding changes to immigration operations that are core to President Donald Trump's deportation campaign.

Homeland Security previously said it was taking "emergency measures to preserve limited funds." Among the steps listed were "ending Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck lanes and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Global Entry service, to refocus Department personnel on the majority of travelers."

Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on Saturday night that "shutdowns have serious real world consequences."

One group of fliers will definitely be affected, according to TSA.

"Courtesy escorts, such as those for Members of Congress, have been suspended to allow officers to focus on the mission of securing America's skies," the agency said.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing major carriers, said Saturday night that "it's past time for Congress to get to the table and get a deal done." It also criticized the announcement by saying it was "issued with extremely short notice to travelers, giving them little time to plan accordingly."

Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security criticized Homeland Security handling of airport security after the initial announcement on Saturday night. They accused the administration of "kneecapping the programs that make travel smoother and secure."

Sen. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat, said Noem's actions are part of an administration strategy to distract from other issues and shift responsibility.

"This administration is trying to weaponize our government, trying to make things intentionally more difficult for the American people as a political leverage," he told CNN on Sunday. "And the American people see that."

