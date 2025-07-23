© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prairie: New Musical at NOVA Theatre

Prairie: New Musical at NOVA Theatre

Prairie is a new musical by Justin Stark, debuting in the summer of 2025. In this two-part series, YPR's Karl Lengel talks with the writer, the director and a principal performer in the cast.