Regional News

Evacuation orders in Carbon County lifted as communities assess damage and repair infrastructure

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published June 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM MDT
Red Lodge and surrounding communities flooded over the weekend and into Monday. By Friday, evacuation orders had been lifted and damage assessment had begun.

Emergency crews continue to clean up and work to repair infrastructure following a historic flood in south-central Montana last weekend.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for communities in Carbon County, according to Inciweb Friday. An evacuation warning is still in place for Fromberg. That means residents should pack a bag and prepare in case of evacuation.

Authorities still advise residents of Red Lodge and Fromberg to boil their water. Food and water are available via the Red Cross of Montana at the Red Lodge Fairgrounds and Fromberg High School.

Non-resident visitors are asked not to visit the flooded area.

