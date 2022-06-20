Red Lodge area continues recovery following last week’s flooding

Rain over the weekend spared southcentral Montana and the Red Lodge area a repeat of last week’s historic flood.

Carbon County incident spokesperson Anna Bateson said the damage that did occur was comparatively minor.

“River levels continue to be monitored," she said. "They are not expected to threaten communities."

Inciweb reports about 100 emergency crew members from the city, county, state and federal levels are in the area. Bateson said they’re rebuilding river banks, patching up sidewalks and repairing washed-out bridges.

“There’s a ton of debris that came with the water,” she said. “Everything from full-blown trees to huge boulders.”

Carbon County officials continue to advise people in Red Lodge and Fromberg to boil their drinking water.

An American Red Cross evacuation site at the Red Lodge fairgrounds can provide overnight stays, food and water. The Red Cross is also providing food and water at the Fromberg High School.

National forest closures in the area remain in effect, and authorities caution drivers to stay up to date on road closures and safety hazards.