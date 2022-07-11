© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Our signal in the Helena area is currently down due to a power outage.
Regional News

FEMA opens sites in south-central Montana to help people affected in last month's flood

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published July 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT
A flooded house located in Red Lodge in June.
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
A flooded house in Red Lodge in June.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in south-central Montana helping homeowners, renters and businesses sign up for financial assistance following last month’s historic flood.

FEMA spokesperson Tony Mayne says representatives will be available in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties to help with applications and answer questions.

Federal funds are available for needs like temporary housing, home repairs, childcare, transportation and medical costs. The U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the booths to talk about loans.

For more information or to apply for individual assisatnce, call 1-800-621-3362 or check out DisasterAssistance.gov.

Disaster Recovery Centers:

Carbon County

-Roosevelt Jr. High School, 413 S Oakes Ave, Red Lodge, MT 59068
-8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week
-Currently open

Stillwater County

-Absarokee Elementary School, 327 S. Woodward Ave.
-8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week
-Opens July 12

Park County

-Park High School, 102 View Vista Dr., Livingston
-8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week
-Opens July 13

Mobile Registration Intake Centers / temporary sites:

Carbon County

-Fromberg Methodist Church, 14 North Montana Ave.
-10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
-Open through Tuesday, July 12

Park County 

-Gardiner High School, 510 W. Stone St.
-9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-Open through Saturday, July 16

