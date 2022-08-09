MSU Billings under lockdown amid reports of potential shooter headed to campus

Montana State University Billings is under lockdown after university officials received reports of a potential shooter headed toward campus.

The school sent an emergency notification to the university community Tuesday morning alerting staff and students to “lock your departments and campus buildings. Do not leave your departments until you've received the all clear.”

MSUB said it had “ received reports that a male of Hispanic origin is headed to MSUB’s University campus with a gun. University Police Department is currently investigating the situation.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is available.