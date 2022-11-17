A 'shooting incident' at the Fort Harrison VA campus is under investigation

A “shooting incident” involving one person occurred at the Montana VA’s Fort Harrison Campus near Helena Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Montana VA.

“Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported,” VA officials said.

The hospital has been secured and appointments have resumed.

The VA police and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation. VA officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

In a statement released shortly after what his office identified as a "death by suicide," U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who serves as chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, called the incident "deeply saddening."

"Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve."

