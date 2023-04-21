Glasgow residents on levee patrol during flood warnings

People in Glasgow are keeping an eye on the levee and nearby Milk River for more potential flooding.

Paul Skubinna is the emergency manager for the flooding incident in Glasgow, and says it’s been a busy two weeks.

“We've had good success with our pumping operations, evacuating the snow and precipitation that's happening behind the levee on the town side of the levee. At this time, the river's also dropping fairly quickly. It’s been a busy week and a half or two weeks here managing the emergency situation, but things are headed in a positive direction,” he says.

City of Glasgow

Emergency officials are patrolling the levee 24 hours a day that protects the city of about 3,200 people and areas south of the Highway.

Skubinna says they could use more volunteers to help.

“So, that means there’s people multiple times that are walking and or traveling along the levee to make sure that everything looks okay.”

Information on resources for residents can be found on the city’s website.

The National Weather Service has the Milk River Valley under a flood warning until further notice.

