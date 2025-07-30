Sibanye-Stillwater employee dies at work site

A worker at Sibanye-Stillwater’s mine in southcentral Montana died on the job over the weekend.

The Stillwater County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the man as 50-year-old Brian Hanson of Laurel. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted just before noon Saturday, and a coroner determined Hanson died from electrocution.

Heather McDowell with Sibanye-Stillwater said the incident happened underground on the east side of the Stillwater Mine Saturday morning, and the company is providing counseling to staff.

“The Mine Safety and Health Administration, MSHA, came on site and started investigating, and that investigation is ongoing,” said McDowell.

She said this death ends the company’s best safety performance to date of 8 months since a major incident needed to be reported.

Production is currently down with a small crew on maintenance while the investigation continues.

