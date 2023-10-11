© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
MSU Billings hosts eclipse watch party

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT
Annular Eclipse pictured from the most recent 2017 eclipse
Montana State University Billings, 2017
The moon eclipses the sun in an annular eclipse.

An annular - or ring shaped eclipse - will be visible for millions of people in the Western Hemisphere this Saturday, October 14.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington lets us know where and when it can be seen in Montana.

An annular eclipse happens when the moon is farthest from the sun. The last one was in 2012. We’ll see only a partial version in Montana. But that does not make it any less spectacular for research, according to Dr. Angela De Jardin, an associate research professor of physics at Montana State University Bozeman.

“Understanding how the atmosphere responds to a special case of an eclipse can teach us more about the atmosphere in general, which helps us understand things like predicting weather and climate change,” De Jardin said.

The information collected this weekend will be coupled with further research gathered during the full solar eclipse in April 2024.

Dr. Elaine Westbrook, is an assistant professor in the college of education at MSU Billings. She says there’s another type of research project we can all take part in.

“ I guess another type of science project is to watch the behavior of animals to see how they react. because they don’t expect this to happen, right? I don’t know if my chickens are all gonna go in the coop cuz’ there like oh, it’s time to go to bed,” Westbrook said.

The eclipse begins Saturday at 9:13 Mountain Time and will reach its greatest coverage of the sun at 10:30.

In Billings I’m Orlinda Worthington.

It’s recommended people view the eclipse only through special glasses. MSU Billings will provide those at the watch party event.

For more information, visit https://www.msubillings.edu/ucam/releases/2017/2017Aug11Eclipse.htmill

Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
