© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bozeman gets new mayor

Yellowstone Public Radio | By YPR News
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST
Bozeman City Hall
YPR
Bozeman City Hall

Results final in Gallatin County municipal general elections

Bozeman is getting a new mayor while Belgrade’s incumbent will remain in office.

Final, unofficial results of the November 7th municipal general election posted by the Gallatin County Elections Department show Joseph Morrison the winner, followed by John Meyer and incumbent mayor Cyndy Andrus.

Totals in Belgrade show incumbent Russell Nelson over challenger Brad Cooper.

In ballot measures in the county, voters in West Yellowstone turned down overturning a ban on marijuana businesses.

In the Central Valley fire district, just over 66 percent of the voters said no to a mill levy to pay for additional staffing. The Central Valley Fire District serves Belgrade and surrounding areas.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsGallatin CountyElection Day
YPR News
See stories by YPR News