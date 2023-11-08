Bozeman gets new mayor

Bozeman is getting a new mayor while Belgrade’s incumbent will remain in office.

Final, unofficial results of the November 7th municipal general election posted by the Gallatin County Elections Department show Joseph Morrison the winner, followed by John Meyer and incumbent mayor Cyndy Andrus.

Totals in Belgrade show incumbent Russell Nelson over challenger Brad Cooper.

In ballot measures in the county, voters in West Yellowstone turned down overturning a ban on marijuana businesses.

In the Central Valley fire district, just over 66 percent of the voters said no to a mill levy to pay for additional staffing. The Central Valley Fire District serves Belgrade and surrounding areas.