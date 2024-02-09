Crews tackle fire at Billings refinery

Black smoke billowing out of the Phillips 66 refinery on Billings’ south side is from a fire that crews are tackling.

The city of Billings in a Facebook post Friday afternoon around 3pm said firefighters are making progress in containing the blaze. According to the city, the smoke is not lethal. While there are no evacuations in place or immediate danger in the area, the city advises people downwind to move elsewhere for now.

The city says they’re told the fire does not pose a threat of explosion.