© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are working to restore the 88.5 signal in Glendive early next week

Crews tackle fire at Billings refinery

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published February 9, 2024 at 4:02 PM MST
Smoke from a fire at the Phillips 66 refinery in Billings
Josh Rath
/
Courtesy of the City of Billings
Smoke from a fire at the Phillips 66 refinery in Billings

Black smoke billowing out of the Phillips 66 refinery on Billings’ south side is from a fire that crews are tackling.

The city of Billings in a Facebook post Friday afternoon around 3pm said firefighters are making progress in containing the blaze. According to the city, the smoke is not lethal. While there are no evacuations in place or immediate danger in the area, the city advises people downwind to move elsewhere for now.

The city says they’re told the fire does not pose a threat of explosion.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsPhillips 66Refinery
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches