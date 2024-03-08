Congressman Matt Rosendale drops out of House race, will not seek re-election

Congressman Matt Rosendale announced Friday that he will not seek re-election to the seat he holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, citing damage from recent rumors and security concerns.

In a post to his account on X, Rosendale released a statement of his withdrawal saying, "To me, public service has truly always been about serving, not titles or positions of power. The current attacks have made it impossible for me to focus on my work to serve you."

"So, in the best interest of my family and the community, I am withdrawing from the House race and will not be seeking office."

Rosendale announced his candidacy for the House race on February 28, two weeks after he withdrew from a one-week run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.

Rosendale has firmly denied rumors that he was having an extramarital affair and pledged legal action against former North Dakota senator Heidi Heitkamp, who discussed the rumors on a popular political podcast.

Eight other Montana Republicans had already announced campaigns to fill Rosendale's seat with the expectation he would vacate it to run for Senate. When Rosendale exited the Senate race, seven of the eight candidates pledged to primary Rosendale should he enter the House race.