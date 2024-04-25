Project Engage aims to get students back into school

Billings is home to the state’s largest school district, and the highest dropout rate. The district is trying a new program to get students to re-engage in learning through facts, family and food.

“I'm interested in hair and .”

Like most 15 year olds, Ayla has several career interests at this point. She’s also like the other 50 teenagers in this room who feel they do not do well in a traditional classroom. Many have dropped out or like Ayla are struggling to stay in a regular high school.

“It's like hard for me to like focus in class really just like sitting behind a computer the whole day,” the teenager said.

“The other one is something brand new that we’re going to be doing in the fall. It’s one of our charter schools called the opportunity school,” Klasna said.

That’s Gordon Klasna, Executive Director of Secondary Education for the district.

He spoke to students and their parents at “Project Engage,” a lunch where he, other administrators, teachers and counselors present alternatives to Billings’ three high schools, in hopes of getting dropouts back in and supporting those who are considering leaving school to stay, no matter their challenges.

“I have some seizures that cause me to not be able to go to school. And with this opportunity I feel like I'm gonna be able to get back on track, maybe I do have the opportunity of graduating,” student Maleiah said.

Maleiah and her mother are most excited about the Opportunity School, one of Billings’ new charter schools where learning is proficiency and project based. Other options offered to students include Adult Education, Job Corps, Montana Youth Challenge, Career Center and Early College School.

Ayla’s mother is in favor of the alternative schools, although, like any parent, she has other concerns she hopes the district will consider.

“You know, I think at this point, anywhere you go, it’s what kind of kids are around her for influencing? It could be at any school. It could be at this opportunity school. It's like all you want to do is educate her. You know, no drugs, no drinking. You know, make good friends and get an education so you can do something with your life. SO hopefully we get to have that graduation day,” mother of student said.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.