City planners discuss next steps of Fowler Avenue Connection Project during walking tour

On Bozeman’s populated west end, Fowler Avenue is a much-used street running north to south with a mile and a half section missing out of the middle, consisting of both public and privately owned fields.

On Wednesday night, a group of about 40 people met where the pavement ends at the Oak St. roundabout and walked through the grass where the city is trying to complete the road. Nick Ross, Bozeman’s Director of Transportation & Engineering, led the walking tour answering questions along the way.

Ross pointed out elements of design for the project on poster boards and stakes in the ground marking the proposed elements of the road including medians and sidewalks.

The project has drawn concern from some nearby residents, who have voiced concerns about how connecting the road will impact natural features like trees and an irrigation ditch that span the area.During the walking tour Ross pointed out possible road offsets that could leave a majority of the standing trees untouched. Ross said public comment has already helped shape the design, which is still in progress.

This project has been years in the making and will take several more years to complete. The first section of the project between Oak and Durston is expected to begin construction in 2026.

Bozeman City Commissioners will be discussing the project during a work session at their next meeting on June 18.