Tester secures funding for Billings airport upgrades

BILLINGS, Mont.- One of Montana’s largest airports will get a multi-million dollar investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, allowing it to continue its expansion.

On Tuesday, Senator Jon Tester announced $2.8 million to reconstruct taxiway lighting and make other updates at Billings-Logan International Airport. The funding is awarded through the Airport Infrastructure Grant at the Federal Aviation Administration, along with the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In an official press release, Tester said, “Billings is a growing city and the folks there deserve a safe and reliable airport to see their families and friends, run their businesses, and stay connected with the rest of the country.”

Tester further touted his efforts to upgrade airport infrastructure across Montana including his previously secured $144 million for 69 Montana airports, which will be awarded over five years between 2022 and 2026. As a part of the first funding package in 2022, Billings-Logan International Airport received $3,736,937the second-largest funding allotment in the state.