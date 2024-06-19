Robots are now bussing meals in several Montana restaurants alongside wait staff

It’s just after one of the airport rush hours when a food court employee at the Billings Logan International airport places cutlery inside what looks like a black and white mini fridge then taps the touch screen above two boxy blue eyes. The robot, Rosy, whistles its way to the bar at the opposite side of the terminal.

It’s been about a year since the airport first introduced Rosy to the food court. It’s especially helpful during rush hours according to employee Jada Pruett.

“I can’t imagine it without her for sure,” said Pruett.

Robots like Rosy are becoming more commonplace in Montana restaurants. Representatives with California-based Bear Robotics, which manufacturers food running robots, say they have clients in Bozeman, Belgrade and Columbia Falls. Bear Robotics frames the technology as a help rather than a replacement for wait staff amid post-COVID hiring challenges.

State data show employment in the accommodation and food service industry dropped by 12 percent statewide in 2020. And in Columbia Falls, restaurant owner Jay Marquesen said finding and keeping employees remains a challenge. He said the robot helps manage the workload.

“With the labor shortage, we just started looking for different ways to make life easier on the girls [and servers] that we have,” said Marquesen.

He said the Nite Owl and Backroom Restaurants started leasing their robot, also named Rosy, from Bear Robotics last year at $600 dollars a month. It carries plates and food back and forth for 12 hours before needing a charge, but Marquesen said it’s not the same as a waiter.

“It doesn’t take orders, it doesn’t take money,” said Marquesen. “It’s just a tool.”

He compared it to store clerks using scanners at check out versus punching in numbers manually. On the other hand, Marquesen said he’s also seen artificial intelligence taking a bigger, full-service role that starts with the customer’s order.

“I don’t know that in a small town we’re going to go to that. Hopefully not, I’d rather have the employees,” said Marquesen. “But you never know.”