Greater Yellowstone Act seeks further protection for the Gallatin and Madison ranges

For the past eight years, a coalition of people living and working in the Madison and Gallatin ranges have been working toward a plan to protect wild spaces in perpetuity. The group, called the Gallatin Forest Partnership, unveiled their plan at the end of June.

The Greater Yellowstone Conservation and Recreation Actwould transform 124,000 acres of current Forest Service land around Bozeman, Big Sky, Ennis and Yellowstone Park into Wilderness, prohibiting new roads and trails as well as limiting access to motorized vehicles.

The partnership said the legislation would also protect Bozeman’s water supply by designating Hyalite Canyon, Bozeman Creek and South Cottonwood as a watershed area.

Director of Communications for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition Emilie Ritter said, “These are places that provide clean drinking water to our community, they provide critical wildlife habitat to a wide range of species, they offer remarkable hunting and fishing and horseback riding and recreation access. And we know that Montana is also rapidly growing and changing the Madison and Gallatin mountain ranges border some of the fastest growing communities in Montana.”

The proposed legislation has been endorsed by Madison and Gallatin county commissioners. The group hopes building local support will allow the legislation to move forward at the federal level after November's general election.

