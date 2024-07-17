Yellowstone National Park June visitation up from 2023

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYO.- Yellowstone National Park has announced that June visitation numbers are up 8% from 2023.

In a news release, the National Park Service stated that Yellowstone saw 914,612 recreation visits in June 2024, compared to the 847,864 visitors from 2023. This year’s June statistics note a 3% decrease from June 2021, when 938,845 guests visited the park.

So far in 2024, the park has hosted a total of 1,633,739 recreation visits, which is up 9% from the nearly 1.5 million visitors of 2023.

Yellowstone officials note that summer is the busiest season for the park, as June, July, and August see millions of people visit the Park. You can plan your visit ahead by visiting https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/index.htm. For more data on park visitation, you can visit https://irma.nps.gov/Stats/.

