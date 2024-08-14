Montana FWP lifts multiple hoot-owl restrictions; confirms fish die-off

HELENA, MONT – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has announced that it will lift fishing restrictions on several rivers around the state effective at midnight tonight.

In a press release, FWP says that recent moisture and colder temperatures have cooled water temperatures in some areas to meet the criteria for lifting restrictions.

For southwest Montana, hoot owl restrictions have been lifted on the Gallatin and East Gallatin Rivers, as well as the Shields River. On the Madison River, restrictions have been lifted between the town of Ennis and the Ennis Reservoir. FWP notes that restrictions above Hebgen Reservoir and below Ennis Reservoir will remain in place.

Throughout west-central Montana, restrictions will be lifted on the Clark Fork River from the Flathead River to Rock Creek and mouth closures on the Clark Fork River at St. Regis River, Fish Creek, and Rattlesnake Creek will be lifted as well.

Other areas that will see restrictions lifted are the St. Regis River from the mouth to Twelvemile Creek, the Upper Bitterroot River from Veteran’s Bridge in Hamilton to the confluence of East and West, Rock Creek from Stoney Creek to the confluence of West and Middle Forks of Rock Creek, and the Blackfoot River from the mouth to Cedar Meadow Fishing Access site.

Hoot owl restrictions remain in some areas of west-central Montana including Silver Bow Creek, the Bitterroot River from the mouth to Veteran’s Bridge in Hamilton, and the Clark Fork River above Rock Creek from the mouth of Rock Creek to its origin at the mouth of Warm Springs Creek.

FWP reminds the public that hoot owl restrictions prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight daily. The restrictions are in place to protect fish -manly trout- during the stressful season where they are more susceptible to disease and mortality.

In a separate press release, FWP confirmed that a natural fish die-off occurred in Thompson Falls, Noxon, and Cabinet Gorge reservoirs in Sanders County, and Rogers Lake in Flathead County.

Biologists with FWP confirmed the natural die-off was the result of a lack of dissolved oxygen, which is a common problem during summer months.