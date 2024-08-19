Local government study commission draws many applicants
Voters in Gallatin County can expect a long ballot this November. Along with state and federal elections, residents in Bozeman and Gallatin County will elect a dozen local government study commissioners from a crowded field.
The opportunity to review local government structure is enshrined in the Montana state constitution and happens once in a decade. Voters approved the study during the June primary. The study can last up to two years, and make recommendations to send back to voters.
The filing deadline for candidates closed on August 12 for this nonpartisan election. Gallatin County has 22 candidates for seven open seats. The City of Bozeman has 15 candidates for five open seats. The Town of West Yellowstone only had two applications for three seats, so the third will be appointed.
Full list of candidates :
Gallatin County - 7 seats - 22 applications
Anne Donovan
Donald Seifert
Joshua Tuininga
Klaas Tuininga
Christoper Gray
Robert Fish
Jeff Krauss
Amber M. Jupka
Billy McWilliams
Andrew Epple
Teri Patterson
Steve White
Janae Hagen
Josh Sadaj
Robert Webster
Rene Flynn
Jacqueline Haines
Ted Barkley
EJ Porth
Mitchell Blaszczyk
Elijah Mathias
Jamie Just McCray
City of Bozeman - 5 seats - 15 applications
Barrett McQuesten
Carson Taylor
Janis (Jan) Strout
Stephanie Spencer
Roger Blank
Becky Franks
Rio Roland
Deanna Campbell
Michael Veselik
Harrison Howarth
Wylie Phillips
Connor Pollock
McCullough Roach
Emily Daniels
Barb Cestero
West Yellowstone - 3 seats - 2 applications
Casey McCray
William Fuentevilla