Local government study commission draws many applicants

The opportunity to review local government structure is enshrined in the Montana state constitution and happens once in a decade. Voters approved the study during the June primary. The study can last up to two years, and make recommendations to send back to voters.

The filing deadline for candidates closed on August 12 for this nonpartisan election. Gallatin County has 22 candidates for seven open seats. The City of Bozeman has 15 candidates for five open seats. The Town of West Yellowstone only had two applications for three seats, so the third will be appointed.

Full list of candidates :

Gallatin County - 7 seats - 22 applications

Anne Donovan

Donald Seifert

Joshua Tuininga

Klaas Tuininga

Christoper Gray

Robert Fish

Jeff Krauss

Amber M. Jupka

Billy McWilliams

Andrew Epple

Teri Patterson

Steve White

Janae Hagen

Josh Sadaj

Robert Webster

Rene Flynn

Jacqueline Haines

Ted Barkley

EJ Porth

Mitchell Blaszczyk

Elijah Mathias

Jamie Just McCray

City of Bozeman - 5 seats - 15 applications

Barrett McQuesten

Carson Taylor

Janis (Jan) Strout

Stephanie Spencer

Roger Blank

Becky Franks

Rio Roland

Deanna Campbell

Michael Veselik

Harrison Howarth

Wylie Phillips

Connor Pollock

McCullough Roach

Emily Daniels

Barb Cestero

West Yellowstone - 3 seats - 2 applications

Casey McCray

William Fuentevilla

