City of Bozeman celebrates big impact of tiny fairy village

Bozeman City Mayor, Terry Cunningham, reading a very real city proclamation in a very silly way, also dressed for the occasion with a top hat, bow tie and sash reading “Mayor Cunningham.” The Mayor, standing on a dirt path at Glen Lake Rotary Park, presents the non-profit arts group, Random Acts of Silliness with a ceremonial key to the city, to honor their work bringing joy and whimsy to Bozeman.

Returning the favor , the City of Bozeman was presented with a very tiny key from Rowena Dimpletoes, the mayor of a fairy village called Bumblewood Thicket, brought to life by Random Acts of Silliness.

Along the park’s wooded path, viewers of all ages crouch to take in 20 small structures made of moss, sticks, mushrooms and other natural materials–that make up Bumblewood Thicket. The village includes a bakery, print shop and birthing center , all constructed by local artists over the past several months .

Random Acts of Silliness founder, Danielle Thomsen, said the fairy village started as an idea to bring joy to a public place, during covid lockdowns. The idea continued to evolve and is now in it’s fifth year, with new structures and stories each year.

“ The Sugar Pine Bakery has baked goods and you know it almost everybody's home all over Bumblewood because in a thriving in any thriving Community right where we all depend on each other and support each other in different ways and that is completely true and Bumblewood Thicket” Thomsen said.

Just like in the fairy village, Thomsen says it was a collaboration with Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and the Bozeman Parks department to bring this public artwork to life and make it accessible to the public.

The magic of Bumblewood Thicket is on display through September 22