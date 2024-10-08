Hundreds of cattle moved as wildfire grows

Fire officials have scheduled a community meeting on the Elk Fire for Wednesday night, October 9, at 7pm at the high school in Big Horn, Wyoming.

The Elk Fire is now at 75,000 acres and 10 percent contained.

Fire officials report smoke from the Elk Fire is limiting air operations as helicopters need a minimum of one mile visibility for safe operations on wildland fires. It is also contributing to unhealthy air quality in northern Wyoming and southern Montana.

Sheridan county fire officials report some 700 cattle were moved Monday from the Bighorn National Forest summer grazing area to their winter grazing areas with the help of a convoy of cattle trucks.

The Sheridan Press’ Facebook post shows several dozen cattle from the Kanes Ranch traveling the last miles to their winter grazing area through the downtown streets of Dayton Monday morning, helped along by men on horseback.

Nearly 700 firefighters are working to protect homes and other key infrastructures including the Big Goose Water Treatment facility and the Big Goose Creek watershed and the Sheridan watershed.

The road closures and evacuations by the Sheridan County Sheriff are still in effect as well as closures of roads and trails in the Bighorn National Forest .