Youth behavioral health campus purchases land in Gallatin County

On a warm and windy day on Dry Creek Road in Belgrade, Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition Coordinator Kirsten Smith is leading a tour of a recently purchased 30-acre ranch.

“This is this really beautiful gymnasium. You look at this and you're like how is this sitting empty? We have to get kids in here immediately,” Smith said.

The property ,with views of the Bridger Mountains and multiple buildings, was purchased for use as a youth behavioral health campus. Hoping to open in the next 12-18 months, phase one would provide new services in the area for teens in a mental health crisis.

“They would basically be able to come here, be assessed, stabilized have services wrapped around the child and their family with the hope of getting a child home as soon as possible. Stabilizing the kids here so they're close to their schools their family they're friends, because that’s how gets get better, in their community," Smith said.

The coalition has plans for additional phases, as the property allows a lot of room to grow.

“One of the things that is really exciting about this campus is opportunity to house staff members on site,” Smith said.

The campus originally built as a charter school has multiple dorm rooms, as well as a gymnasium, a cafeteria, barn and lots of open space.

HRDC purchased the property on behalf of the coalition but will transfer ownership to the Billings based non-profit Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, which will run the programming at the ranch. Through its residential and outreach programs across the state, YBGR works with over a thousand young people everyday who struggle with emotional control and behavior.

“We know there are a lot of gaps in our continuum, but there are a lot of extra gaps in our continuum for young people,” Smith said.

Gallatin County has pledged an initial $1.5 million in support. The coalition is looking to philanthropic and individual partners to fund the other $3.5 million in the next year.