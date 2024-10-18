© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Alternatives for first time felons

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ruth Eddy
Published October 18, 2024 at 4:22 PM MDT
A judge in late June granted Joshua Hughes of East Helena a five month sentence reduction.
lakshmiprasad S
/
iStockphoto

Gallatin County Courts has begun a new program seeking to address the root causes of criminal behavior before jail time

Gallatin County Courts have seen a 30% increase in felony cases in the last year.

Gallatin County Attorney, Audrey Cromwell says a new program to reduce recidivism by addressing root causes of criminal behavior, could help slow the growing workload.

“This will give us a little bit of relief, it should release some pressure on our caseloads and the court’s docket, as well giving best outcomes to defendants” Cromwell said.

The new program called PIVOT, is similar to a drug court which helps offenders receive addiction treatment, but this new program casts a broader net helping connect offenders with mental health services, and other community services and programs including housing before going to trial.

“There's a lot of research that shows that early intervention programs like these but that seek out and address the root cause of crime reduce recidivism and make your communities safer” Cromwell said.

First time felons with crimes that are not violent or sexual in nature would qualify. Since the program started two weeks ago the court has seen 8 people qualify and expects the program to help a couple hundred people stay out of the system.
Ruth Eddy
Ruth is YPR’s Bozeman Reporter working with the news team to report on the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas. Ruth can be contacted at ruth@ypradio.org.
