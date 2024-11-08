Yellowstone National Park seeks public comment on road reconstruction

Most roads in Yellowstone National Park are closed for the winter, but 27 miles of road from the northeast entrance to Tower Junction stays open all year—and that stretch of road is scheduled for some improvements.

The National Park Service is currently seeking public comment on the Northeast Entrance Road Reconstruction Project.

The project would realign areas damaged from the 2022 flood and address overall maintenance. The road would be widened to meet the modern park standards of 30 feet and additional shoulders and turnouts would be added.

The park says the age of the road coupled with increased visitation has taken a toll on the existing infrastructure. The road would also be widened to meet the modern park standards of 30 feet and add shoulders and turnouts.