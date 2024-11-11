Bozeman students protest election results with Friday walk out

More than 50 Bozeman High School students walked out of class an hour early on Friday. The local walk out was one of 60 schools across the country participating with the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization fighting for climate justice.

One of the leaders of the group, Sophomore Violet Pearcy, says she was nervous no one would show up, but was empowered by the turnout.

“I hope they take away that they are not alone in feeling scared and that there’s a whole community of people standing with them and want to fight for this future,” Pearcy said.

The group of students marched down Main street to the Gallatin County courthouse where the students gave speeches and sang songs.

The Bozeman group is focusing on bringing sustainable policies to the school district, like climate education, green energy, and free lunches for all.

