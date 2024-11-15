© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Bozeman voters pass plastic bag ban

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ruth Eddy
Published November 15, 2024 at 11:43 AM MST
Ruth Eddy

Bozeman will be the first city in Montana to ban plastic bags.

Bozeman residents voted 64% in favor to pass a plastics ordinance within the city. The citizens initiative will ban establishments from giving customers single-use plastic bags and polystyrene foam containers. It also bans single-use plastic straws and stirrers unless requested by a customer.

The citizen’s initiative had a rocky road to getting on the ballot. In 2021, the Montana Legislature passed HB407, a state-wide preemptive ban on bans, not allowing local governments to regulate the use of plastic bags.

Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, based in Bozeman, challenged the bill and won a lawsuit in March of 2024, marking the first time a ban on bans has been overturned.

This summer volunteers with Montana Plastic Free worked to collect 25% of resident signatures for the initiative to appear on the ballot, coming up about 300 signatures short.

Cottonwood Environmental Law Center filed a subsequent lawsuit arguing that only 15% of resident signatures were needed to place the initiative on the ballot. The city settled and allowed the measure to appear on the ballot.

Nathan Gracey, a Cottonwood employee, says the legal hurdles were in support of the citizens will.

“This is the first case where single-use plastics have been banned through a citizen ballot initiative. So I think that kind of speaks to how the citizens were really behind it,” Gracey said.

The ban will go into effect May 1st 2025. Violators will first receive a warning, then a $1,000 fine for the first violation, and a $2,000 fine for subsequent violations.

This is the first citizens initiative to appear on a ballot since 2012, when an initiative to remove fluoride from city water failed.
Ruth Eddy
Ruth is YPR’s Bozeman Reporter working with the news team to report on the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas. Ruth can be contacted at ruth@ypradio.org.
