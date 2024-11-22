© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moose Creek homicide documents outline suspect self-defense claim, inconsistent story

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ruth Eddy
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:12 PM MST
Daren Abbey Mugshot
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office
Daren Abbey Mugshot

New details regarding an alleged murder near Big Sky were released by the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office.

Daren Abbey, 41, is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem.

Kjersem was found dead at a campsite in Moose Creek on October 12 of what investigators determined were wounds from a screwdriver, piece of firewood and an ax.

Abbey was arrested weeks later after DNA evidence from a beer can found at the campsite allegedly linked him to the scene.

Newly-filed court documents outline more of what may have happened that night, including an alleged fight over stoking a fire and a muddy dog.

Documents state Abbey said he was acting in self-defense after Kjersem acted as the aggressor threatening to shoot him and his dog, after the dog tracked mud on Kjersem’s bed.

The documents show law enforcement report inconsistencies in Abbey’s self-defense story and say it does not match forensic evidence.

Abbey has an initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday. Bond is set at $1.5 million.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsGallatin CountyGallatin County Sheriff
Ruth Eddy
Ruth is YPR’s Bozeman Reporter working with the news team to report on the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas. Ruth can be contacted at ruth@ypradio.org.
See stories by Ruth Eddy