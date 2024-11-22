Moose Creek homicide documents outline suspect self-defense claim, inconsistent story

Daren Abbey, 41, is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem.

Kjersem was found dead at a campsite in Moose Creek on October 12 of what investigators determined were wounds from a screwdriver, piece of firewood and an ax.

Abbey was arrested weeks later after DNA evidence from a beer can found at the campsite allegedly linked him to the scene.

Newly-filed court documents outline more of what may have happened that night, including an alleged fight over stoking a fire and a muddy dog.

Documents state Abbey said he was acting in self-defense after Kjersem acted as the aggressor threatening to shoot him and his dog, after the dog tracked mud on Kjersem’s bed.

The documents show law enforcement report inconsistencies in Abbey’s self-defense story and say it does not match forensic evidence.

Abbey has an initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday. Bond is set at $1.5 million.

