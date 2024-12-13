Bozeman Symphony prepares for 4th annual 'Holiday Spectacular'

Inside the Wilson auditorium Norman Huynh, Bozeman Symphony’s Music Director and conductor gives notes to the orchestra as they tighten up over a dozen songs in preparation for their upcoming holiday show.

“This year is actually the first year I’ve changed up a lot of the program. Sleigh Ride we usually do more of the traditional version without vocals and words, but we're changing that up this year” Huynh said.

This year Bozeman local Paige Rasmussen will be singing on stage as a featured vocalist.

“The band I usually sing with is nine pieces, some people call that a big band. I call this a big band, you know two hundred people, that is a big band ” Rasmussen said.

She says she grew up watching her dad play stand up bass in the orchestra as a child, and to take the stage is a dream come true.

“And it did happen and all it took was some bench presses and squats for me to get into the show” Rasumessen said laughing.

Rasmussen and Hyunh first met at a weightlifting class in town , and her experience singing with other symphonies and in bands across the country made her an obvious addition.

While the program has some new songs and jazzy twists, one thing that will remain a tradition is the sing-a-long to end the show.

“It’s just such a wonderful opportunity to make music with not just the orchestra and the chorus and Paige, but with the people who are behind me, the community. So that’s always my favorite ” Hyunh said.

Hyunh hopes that the Holiday spectacular with a mix of pop music, and movie soundtracks can hook individuals and families in the grandness of a live orchestra, and give them an experience they won’t forget and might even come back for some of the symphony’s other programs throughout the year.

Bozeman Symphony Holiday Spectacular plays this weekend December 13 through the 15th you can find out more information at their website.

