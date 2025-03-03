Oscar nominated films play in Bozeman

For Bozeman Film Society Vice President, Lincoln Sevier, growing up as a movie lover, the Oscars was his Super Bowl and he tried to watch as many nominated movies as he could ahead of the award show.

“But my blind spot growing up in Montana was the International films and the short films because we didn’t get those. So the fact that the Bozeman Film Society is doing exactly those ones that are the harder ones to get a hold of makes it cool. These are the ones that don’t come to the mall” Sevier said.

The Bozeman Film Society began in the 70’s with Montana State University English and Film professors and has hosted screenings all over town , but for the past decade has been showing films on the big screen at the historic Ellen Theatre. Their Oscar focused programming brings films from Brazil, Denmark, France and Latvia to Montana.

Which Executive Director, Lisa McGrory, says is part of the non-profits mission

“Expose people to cultures and ideas that you know a small town community may not have the opportunity” McGrory said.

Their screenings have grown to include parties and socials to enhance the shared experience of film.

“That art of going to a film and then talking about it and dissecting it is really it's like my favorite thing about the movies and you don’t get that when you're sitting on your couch ” Sevier said.

