DOGE cuts Montana and Wyoming federal building leases

The DOGE website currently lists 10 office leases in Montana and 5 in Wyoming that it plans to end.

DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk, says this a cost-saving move for taxpayers.

The terminated leases include the Border Patrol Facilities in Shelby, Montana, which DOGE says has already closed its office.

Nine other Montana buildings such as Social Security Administration offices, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and US Fish and Wildlife Service report the lease terminations are being finalized.

Additional buildings appeared on the US General Services Administration website as ‘non-core property’ for sale on Tuesday. The list, which has since been taken down, included Bozeman’s downtown Post Office.

Wyoming buildings set to close include the US Attorney's office in Lander and the Geological Survey office in Cheyenne.

Yellowstone Public Radio reached out to members of the Montana delegation for response to the closures and the potential for impacted services.

A spokesperson for Republican Senator Steve Daines office said: “Senator Daines is working closely with the appropriate agencies to ensure critical services for Montanans are uninterrupted as President Trump works to reduce waste within the federal government.

A spokesperson for Republican Representative Troy Downing said: "My office has contacted the appropriate agencies to evaluate what if any impact these decisions have on their operations in my district. Federal leases should optimize real estate usage and reduce overhead costs to better manage taxpayer dollars.”

A spokesperson for Repbulican Senator Tim Sheehy said: “Senator Sheehy is in touch with the relevant federal agencies on this issue. As the administration works to rein in spending and deliver government services more efficiently, Senator Sheehy is committed to working with our federal partners to ensure cuts are targeted responsibly and the critical frontline resources and services Montanans rely on are protected.”