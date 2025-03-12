Federal volunteers for Montana organizations

AmeriCorps is a federal program that taps young workers to support community projects across states like Montana, including initiatives connected to housing, social services and education.

According to a Tuesday news release, 150 attendees are expected from AmeriCorps programs across the state. The Governor’s Office of Community Service at Carroll College is hosting. The ServeMontana Symposium will include three days of training, break out sessions and presentations from former AmeriCorps members.

“Bringing AmeriCorps members together for the ServeMontana Symposium on AmeriCorps Week is as important as their service to Montana. These current service members join a legacy of thousands of people who have answered the call to serve Montana, and across the country” said Director Sarah R. Sadowski, Governor’s Office of Community Service. “

Breakout session themes include leadership and outreach to youth, mindfulness meditation and food insecurity. The Symposium continues from Wednesday to Friday on the Carroll College campus in Helena.