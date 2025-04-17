Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition re-forms

Local business owner Dale Sexton is making some seasonal shifts at his Livingston business, Dan Bailey’s switching into spring and summer mode. The longtime Livingston business caters to outdoor recreation selling equipment for skiing, biking and fly fishing. He says his and many other businesses in the area rely on public land.

“Without these resources our business doesn’t do well” Sexton said.

Which is why he and other business owners are re-forming a coalition to try to make this summer a bit more predictable for federal public lands, and in turn the local economy.

The Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition first formed in 2016 in opposition to a proposed gold mine north of Yellowstone National Park. The group was successful in their campaign which ended two years later with then Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke extending the moratorium on mining an additional 20 years.

The group is hoping to recreate their success and use their position as business owners to be able to put pressure on Montana’s delegation.

“Economics is really what moves the needle at the national level” Sexton said.

While Sexton initially celebrated a judge's order to rehire fired workers, he said the feeling didn’t last long, and all the back and forth has reinforced the need for the coalition.

“It feels like it changes by the day so I guess we want some accountability and predictability there” Sexton said.

