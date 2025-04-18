Montana senators celebrate new Amazon warehouse in Belgrade

Amazon leadership hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a $27 million delivery station just south of I-90 in Belgrade.

The 52,000 sq foot warehouse has been operational for about a month and receives truckloads of packages , where they are sorted and re-organized and staged to be picked up by delivery drivers before arriving at customers' front doors.

Amazon representatives at the event say The facility aims to hire about 100 people, but were not clear on how many people are currently employed. Representatives say the company is currently hiring and their website lists open positions in Belgrade for “Delivery Station Warehouse Associate” paying up to $18.50.

Present at the ribbon cutting were both of Montana’s Senators and Governor Greg Gianforte, all of whom have called the Gallatin Valley home.

Senator Steve Daines joked about his home’s proximity to the new warehouse.

“I think one of the reasons they put this fulfillment center here they saw how much Cindy and Steve Daines were ordering on Amazon prime” Dains said.

And Senator Tim Sheehy spoke about opening his fire fighting business a decade ago across the street.

“Right across the road outside, when this was a hayfield - directly across- you could hit a nine iron and run into an old warehouse over there” Sheehy said.

Governor Greg Gianforte said that the warehouse also provides an opportunity for small businesses. “It will serve Montana companies. 1,000 different companies in Montana take their products to market all over the world" Gianforte said.

Following the event, Both Governor Gianforte and Senator Daines made themselves available to the press for questions. Senator Sheehy did not.

