© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Torpedo bats OK'd for Pioneer Baseball League games

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:50 AM MDT
Pioneer Baseball League
/
Adobe Stock

According to the MLB rule book the bat is legal in the big league so it is permissible in PBL by default.

Baseball fans at Pioneer League games this summer may get to see the latest trend in Major League Baseball.

Torpedo bats have been big news in Major League Baseball this year when the New York Yankees had a 15- home run barrage over the first three games of the season.

The torpedo bat is a wooden bat that has a different barrel structure than traditional ones. It centers the weight of the barrel differently to what is called the “sweet spot” where hitters get the most power on their swings. Some describe the bat as having a bowling pin shape.

MLB has determined the torpedo bat to be a legal bat according to the current rulebook. When it comes to Montana’s professional baseball teams, Pioneer Baseball League Commissioner Henry Hunter told YPR that because the bat is legal in the big leagues it is approved in the Pioneer Baseball League by default.

Aaron Leanhardt is credited with developing the bat a couple of years ago when he was with the New York Yankees. Leanhardt has a Montana connection: he was an assistant baseball coach nearly a decade ago at Dawson Community College in Glendive.

Will Pioneer Baseball League players step up to the plate with a torpedo bat? Fans can check it out when the Pioneer Baseball League season begins May 20th when the Missoula Paddleheads come to Billings to take on the Billings Mustangs and the Great Falls Voyagers travel to Kalispell to play the Glacier Range Riders.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsPioneer LeagueBaseball
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson