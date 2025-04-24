© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Voting ends April 25 for Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:32 PM MDT
AAU

The public has the opportunity to decide who is their favorite homegrown male and female athlete for 2025.

Montanans have the opportunity to vote for some of their favorite homegrown athletes as the state chapter of Amateur Athletic Union hosts its annual awards series.

The voting ends Friday, April 25th for people to vote for Montana AAU’s Little Sullivan Award for 2025

These awards are presented to outstanding collegiate or Olympic athletes, raised in Montana, who display additional qualities of leadership, character and sportsmanship.

The female finalists are Skyleigh Thompson, University of Montana women’ s soccer from Kalispell; Katherine Berkoff, North Carolina State University swimming and 2 X Olympic medalists from Missoula; Dani Bartsch, UM women’s basketball from Helena; and Allie Olson, University of Utah volleyball from Great Falls.

The male finalists are Junior Bergen, UM football from Billings; Tommy Mellott, Montana State football from Butte; Ben Perrin, MSU cross country and US Olympic trials from Kalispell, and Weston Timberman, Clarendon College and PRCA bareback riding from Columbus.

Public voting on a male and female athlete ends Friday, April 25, through the Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award Facebook page. The Little Sullivan Banquet is Saturday, May 17 in Missoula.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
