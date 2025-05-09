Student grown plants available Mother's Day weekend in Billings

The public will get a chance to support middle school class projects this weekend with the annual spring greenhouse sales for the Ben Steele, Will James and Lewis and Clark Middle Schools in Billings.

The schools' Tech Ed and Engineering programs are hosting this opportunity for people to buy student grown bedding flowers, hanging baskets, planters, tomatoes and peppers. Proceeds will benefit the Tech Ed and Engineering programs.

Lewis and Clark plant sale is May 9 & 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6p.m. at 1315 Grand Avenue. The Ben Steele and Will James sale is Saturday, May 10, from 8a.m to 4:30p.m. and May 11 from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon at Ben Steele Middle School Commons, 5640 Grand Avenue.