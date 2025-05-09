© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Student grown plants available Mother's Day weekend in Billings

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 9, 2025 at 3:35 PM MDT
Kay Erickson
Lewis & Clark Middle School greenhouse

The sale of flowering and vegetable plants cultivated by 8th grade students help support middle school programs

The public will get a chance to support middle school class projects this weekend with the annual spring greenhouse sales for the Ben Steele, Will James and Lewis and Clark Middle Schools in Billings.

The schools' Tech Ed and Engineering programs are hosting this opportunity for people to buy student grown bedding flowers, hanging baskets, planters, tomatoes and peppers. Proceeds will benefit the Tech Ed and Engineering programs.

Lewis and Clark plant sale is May 9 & 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6p.m. at 1315 Grand Avenue. The Ben Steele and Will James sale is Saturday, May 10, from 8a.m to 4:30p.m. and May 11 from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon at Ben Steele Middle School Commons, 5640 Grand Avenue.
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
