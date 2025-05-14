© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge grants protection for two student visas

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ruth Eddy
Published May 14, 2025 at 6:14 PM MDT
Montana State University
Ruth Eddy / YPR
Montana State University

On Tuesday a federal judge in Missoula granted longer term protection for two Montana State students who had their student visas suddenly revoked by the Department of Homeland Security.

The ruling allows students to continue their studies without the risk of deportation for the lifetime of the litigation.

The two students in the suit and an additional MSU student were notified by the university in mid-April that their visas were revoked and they would be expected to leave the country immediately. MSU leadership said the school did not receive any prior notice from DHS of the sudden visa change.

American Civil Liberties Union of Montana who is representing the two students in court says the case is potentially a year away from a final ruling.

YPR reached out to DHS for comment on the case but has not received any response.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsMontana State UniversityACLU of Montana
Ruth Eddy
Ruth is YPR’s Bozeman Reporter working with the news team to report on the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas. Ruth can be contacted at ruth@ypradio.org.
See stories by Ruth Eddy
Related Content