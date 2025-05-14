Judge grants protection for two student visas

The ruling allows students to continue their studies without the risk of deportation for the lifetime of the litigation.

The two students in the suit and an additional MSU student were notified by the university in mid-April that their visas were revoked and they would be expected to leave the country immediately. MSU leadership said the school did not receive any prior notice from DHS of the sudden visa change.

American Civil Liberties Union of Montana who is representing the two students in court says the case is potentially a year away from a final ruling.

YPR reached out to DHS for comment on the case but has not received any response.

