Registration open for Big Sky State Games

Registration is now open for this year’s Big Sky State Games.

This is the 40th anniversary of this Olympic style multi-sport festival for all ages and skill levels that draws some 10,000 competitors each year. Elite, junior, senior and recreational athletes compete for medals in 30 sports.

The majority of the sports offered by the games fall on the weekend of July 18-20 in Billings but there are 12 sports in June and early July, including a new event for high school girls: 7 v 7 flag football on July 12 at Lockwood High School.

Some of the other events that fall outside of the main State Games weekend include trap shooting, archery, open water swimming, run paddle run, and middle school and scholastic volleyball.

Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremony is Friday, July 18, at a new location: Lockwood High School Stadium, 1932 U.S. Highway 87 E, Billings.

Event details and online registration is available :