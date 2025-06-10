© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billings native, latest to wear Grizzly legacy jersey

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:31 PM MDT
Grizzly linebacker Clay Oven wearing the No. 37
University of Montana
/
University of Montana
Grizzly linebacker Clay Oven wearing the No. 37

Monday the University of Montana announced that sophomore linebacker Clay Oven will be wearing No. 37, the Grizzlies’ legacy jersey. Former cornerback Trevin Gradney—a Billings West grad—picked Oven, a Billings Central grad to carry on the legacy.

He is only the second Billings player to wear the jersey and the second undergrad.

The tradition began in the 1980’s when Plentywood native Kraig Paulson passed the jersey on to Tim Hauck, Big Timber native, former NFL player, current Grizzly coach and brother of head coach Bobby Hauck.

Oven is now the 19th Montana native to wear No. 37, which he will wear until his time at Montana is over. He then gets continue the tradition of passing it on to the next player he chooses.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsGrizzliesfootball
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson