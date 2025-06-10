Billings native, latest to wear Grizzly legacy jersey

Monday the University of Montana announced that sophomore linebacker Clay Oven will be wearing No. 37, the Grizzlies’ legacy jersey. Former cornerback Trevin Gradney—a Billings West grad—picked Oven, a Billings Central grad to carry on the legacy.

He is only the second Billings player to wear the jersey and the second undergrad.

The tradition began in the 1980’s when Plentywood native Kraig Paulson passed the jersey on to Tim Hauck, Big Timber native, former NFL player, current Grizzly coach and brother of head coach Bobby Hauck.

Oven is now the 19th Montana native to wear No. 37, which he will wear until his time at Montana is over. He then gets continue the tradition of passing it on to the next player he chooses.

