Looking for lizards

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 10, 2025 at 1:09 PM MDT
The greater short-horned lizard
Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks
/
Montana FWP
The greater short-horned lizard

It is all about helping data collection on a native species.

Montana wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in tracking an elusive, native reptile in eastern and central Montana.

It is the horny toad, the greater short-horned lizard, the mountain short-horned lizard or phrynosoma hernandesi.

It was once almost as abundant in Montana as the western rattlesnake but this small, knobby, flat, well camouflaged lizard is now considered a species of concern, reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in a recent news release.

They are asking for the public help that when they are out hiking and recreating in the state’s great outdoors to look for this broad, flat bodied lizard with a spiny back that is the same color as the sagebrush and sunbaked soils it frequents.

For those interested in learning more about this species and tips on spotting it, FWP will be holding two events. One in Billings on June 19th at the Billings FWP office at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm. A second event will be June 21 at the Pumpkin Creek Ranch Recreation Area, about 17 miles southeast of Miles City on Highway 59 S starting at 9:00 am and wrap up around noon. Those interested in attending this event should register through the Region 7 FWP office by June 13.

If someone spots this small reptile, while they are out and about, FWP is asking that they record the location—getting GPS coordinates if possible-- note the date, the number observed and take a photo.

FWP says citizen observations will help them as they determine status and distribution for their developing greater short-horned lizard database.
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
