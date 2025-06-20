© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Tippet Rise opens for 10th season

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Karl Lengel
Published June 20, 2025 at 2:32 PM MDT
Tippet Rise Co-Directors Lindsey and Pete Hinmon preview the upcoming season.

Tippet Rise Art Center is open for its 10th season. Tippet Rise is the creation of Peter and Kathy Halsted, a creation that the Center's mission statement says "is an intersection where art, music, land, sky, and poetry can weave together into an algorithm which is greater than the sum of its parts."
Some of those parts include a variety of large scale sculptures placed strategically and aesthetically on a 12,500 acre working sheep and cattle ranch, all accessible on trails through the summer.

YPR's Karl Lengel spoke with co-directors Lindsey and Pete Hinmon about the new season, the management and logistics challenges, and the rich rewards as artists and audience experience Tippet Rise.
