Wildfire closes Makoshika State Park

Wednesday’s rain helped to substantially reduce the wildfire burning at Makoshika State Park near Glendive, in the Badlands of far eastern Montana.

A Facebook post by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Region 7 reports the 169 acre wind-driven fire has destroyed a yurt and at least one restroom in the park as well as some trails.

Staff say picnic shelters, the amphitheater and most campsites have not been impacted.

The fire was first reported on Wednesday around 5pm; the cause is unknown.

The majority of Makoshika Park--Montana’s largest state park-- is closed until further notice because of the fire, but the visitor center near the park entrance will remain open.

A volunteer evacuation order for Park View Loop and Park View Drive has been lifted according to Dawson County Disaster and Emergency Services, but they warn residents to stay alert to weather and wind directions. Northeast Montana is under a National Weather Service heat advisory until 8pm Thursday night with temperatures expected around 100 degrees.

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s fire information website reports Makoshika Fire is one of 44 fires started in the last 24 hours, the majority of them in eastern Montana.

