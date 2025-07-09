Yellowstone summer in full swing

A news release Wednesday from park officials reports they hosted more than 928,000 eecreation visits in June, up one percent from June 2024 but down one percent from June 2021, the park’s record breaking visitation year.

So far in 2025, the park has hosted more than 1.69 million visits. That’s up four percent from last year and up 6 percent from 2021, the record setting year.

Eight of the last 10 years Yellowstone National Park has played host to more than 4 million visitors.