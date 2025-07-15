MSUB's first chancellor, Ron Sexton, dies at 87

Former Montana State University Billings Chancellor Dr. Ronald Sexton has died. The university shared news on Monday of his passing over the weekend. He was 87.

Sexton was a native of Billings, growing up on the city’s South Side. He graduated from then Eastern Montana College (the predecessor of the current MSU Billings) where he played baseball and was a pitcher for the Yellowjackets.

During his time as MSUB administrator he worked with the Department of Athletics to gain community support to bring collegiate baseball back to Billings after a 30 year absence.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social sciences and history and a Master of Science degree in guidance and counseling from the school in 1964. He was awarded a doctorate from the University of Oregon in 1971.

Sexton returned to EMC to teach in 1977. In 1994 he was named acting chancellor with the retirement of Dr. Bruce Carpenter. He was appointed chancellor of newly renamed MSU-Billings in 1995 and retired from that role in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Marilynn (they met as students at EMC), their four children and three grandsons.

The family has announced there will be a private family service in Billings in the coming weeks.

