Billings Gazette to stop printing Monday editions

The Billings Gazette will stop printing the Monday edition starting November 3.The newspaper announced on its Facebook page they would produce a printed newspaper Tuesday through Sunday.

Montana’s largest newspaper said the decision was made in response to changing readers’ habits. The Gazette said they will continue to produce the E-edition seven days a week and post the latest news, sports, weather and features on Billingsgazette.com.

The Billings newspaper is not the only Lee Enterprise daily newspaper dropping Monday print editions.

Lee newspapers in Virginia, the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska, the Buffalo News in New York, the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, the Quad City Times in Illinois and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in Missouri all announced ending Monday publication starting November 3.

Other Lee newspapers in Montana—the Missoulian and the Helena Independent Record –currently print three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Montana Standard in Butte is Lee’s other large city daily in Montana. YPR reached out to the newspaper customer care and was informed the Montana Standard did not plan any upcoming changes in delivery at this time.