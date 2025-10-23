Ophira Eisenberg is leaving a mark at Bozeman's Ellen Theatre

Eisenberg brings Leaving a Mark: A Comedy About Scars, which she describes as a darkly funny solo tour de force, to the Ellen Theatre Friday evening.

Eisenberg is best known for her nine years as host of the NPR hit trivia show Ask Me Another, and for her stand-up TV performances on The Late Late Show, Gotham Live, The Comedy Cellar, and more. Other notable credits include appearances on HBO’s Girls, The Today Show, and as a regular host and storyteller on the ever-popular Moth Radio Hour.

Eisenberg says Leaving a Mark: A Comedy About Scars is a hilariously visceral, deeply personal look at the scars - both literal and metaphorical - that shape us all.

In this interview with YPR’s Karl Lengel, Eisenberg talks about standup comedy, her work as a host, the current public media environment, and the rollercoaster ride that storytelling is for a performer and the audience.

