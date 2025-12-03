The Bobcats, Grizzlies and Orediggers host playoffs

Three Montana teams are hosting football games this Saturday with hopes of advancing in the playoffs.

No. 2 seed Montana State is hosting Yale of the Ivy League on Saturday afternoon in Bozeman. This is Yale’s first FCS playoff appearance, the Ivy League’s first year participating in the playoffs and the first meeting between the Bulldogs and the Bobcats. Yale beat Youngstown State 43-42 to advance to the second round.

On Saturday No. 3 seed Montana Grizzlies will host South Dakota State University in Missoula, the eleventh time the Grizzlies and the Jackrabbits have faced each other. And it’s the third year in a row they face off in the playoffs. SDSU beat Montana 23-3 two years ago in the FCS national championships and 35-13 last year in South Dakota in the quarterfinals. The Jackrabbits advanced by beating New Hampshire 41-3 on Saturday.

No. 3 seed Montana Tech will host No. 8 seed College of Idaho in Butte in an all- Frontier Conference quarterfinal on Saturday in the NAIA playoffs . The Orediggers advanced by beating No. 14 Carroll College 31-21 on Saturday. Earlier this season the Orediggers beat the Yotes 27-24 in late September in Butte for Idaho’s only loss of the regular season. The winner will advance to the NAIA semifinals.