Andrew Laszlo, Jr. shares father's Holocaust experience

The MSU Billings history department hosts Andrew Laszlo, Jr.'s talk on his father’s book, Footnote to History: From Hungary to America, The Memoir of a Holocaust Survivor. Andrew Laszlo, Sr. survived the Nazi concentration camps to eventually become a renowned Hollywood cinematographer.

Andrew Laszlo, Sr. Andrew Laszlo, Sr.

Unlike many children of Holocaust survivors, Andrew Laszlo, Jr. did not hear about his father’s struggles during World War II until he was an adult. Andrew Laszlo, Jr. says his presentation is important, especially as reminder to young people who may not be aware of the atrocities.

Andrew Laszlo, Jr., will be speaking from 6-7:30 pm in Library Room 148 at the MSU Billings University Campus this evening. The lecture is free and open to everyone. Parking is free after 5 pm.

Andrew Laszlo, Jr. Presentation Poster

And next Wednesday, February 11th, Laszlo, Junior will be part of the Anne Frank: A History For Today Community Event at Billings West Sr. High School. Students there are supporting the Anne Frank Traveling Exhibit from the Institute for Holocaust Education. That starts at 6pm and is open to the public.